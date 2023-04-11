New Orleans Pelicans will face Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2023 NBA Play-in. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder will face each other in what will be a game for the 2023 NBA Play-in tournament. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

A very interesting duel will take place between these two teams that will seek to go to the next phase and stay with the last place in the Playoffs. On one side will be the Oklahoma City Thunder, who finished with a 40-42 record, and managed to stay after a lot of fighting throughout the season with the long-awaited 10th place in the standings.

They will not have an easy game since their rivals will be the New Orleans Pelicans, who until the end of the regular season fought for the direct qualification positions to the Playoffs. In fact, with a 42-40 record, they were only two victories behind the Warriors, the last qualified. Now they will go in search of their place in the postseason.

When will Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Play-in tournament between Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana will take place this Wednesday, April 12 at 9:30 PM (ET).

Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans

This 2023 NBA Play-in tournament game between Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans can be watched in the United States on: ESPN.

