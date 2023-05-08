Boston Celtics will host Philadelphia 76ers for the Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinal. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Boston Celtics will receive Philadelphia 76ers in what will be the Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

After the Philadelphia 76ers won the opening game, the Boston Celtics won Games 2 and 3 with authority, putting a lot of pressure on the Pennsylvanian team. They needed to react soon or they could regret it, since a 3-1 would be very difficult to reverse.

They did so, winning Game 4 by just 1 point to put the series 2-2, and for now it is already certain that these two rivals will play at least until game 6. Winning this Game 5 will be important for both, but even more so for the Celtics who will play at home.

When will Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts will take place this Tuesday, May 9 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics can be watched in the United States on DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other options: TNT.

