Philadelphia 76ers will visit Brooklyn Nets for the Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Brooklyn Nets will play against Philadelphia 76ers in what will be the Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets online free in the US on Fubo]

It is the last chance for the locals. This fourth game of the first round of the playoffs could be the last for the Brooklyn Nets, who will now have the difficult task of achieving a truly historic feat: reversing a series that starts 3-0 down.

Of course, they know that it will be very difficult because in the three previous games they were much inferior to the Philadelphia 76ers, a team that is now more confident than ever that it will be able to finish the series without the need for more than 4 games to be played. And it would be important for them to achieve it, since that way they would have more rest days.

When will Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York will take place this Saturday, April 22 at 1:00 PM (ET).

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other option: TNT.

