Milwaukee Bucks will play against Philadelphia 76ers n a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The impressive winning streak of the Milwaukee Bucks seems to have no end. After their victory against the Orlando Magic by 139-117, the victory number reached 16 in a row, allowing them to reach a record of 45-17, the best in the entire Eastern Conference and the entire NBA.

Of course, they want to continue on this path and for this they will have to beat tough rivals such as the Philadelphia 76ers, who have just lost their last game against the Dallas Mavericks. With a 40-22 record, they are in fourth place and are looking to reach the top positions, for which there is nothing better than a victory against direct rivals.

When will Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks played at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisonsin this Saturday, March 4 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC.

