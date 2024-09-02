With the 2024 NFL season just around the corner, the Cincinnati Bengals are set to make one final contract offer to Ja'Marr Chase to keep him in the team for the upcoming years.

The 2024 NFL season kicks off in just a few days, but uncertainty still lingers over the Cincinnati Bengals. The AFC North club has yet to sign Ja’Marr Chase to a contract extension, though the team is reportedly preparing one final push to secure the star wideout.

It’s a challenging time for the Bengals. While they’re considered one of the NFL’s strongest teams, their Super Bowl chances could diminish if they fail to sign Ja’Marr Chase this year.

The talented wideout is pushing for a contract extension despite having one year left on his rookie deal. The Bengals are determined to keep him long-term and are gearing up for one last effort to lock him in for at least four more years.

Ja’Marr Chase contract: Will the wideout sign a new deal with the Bengals?

The Bengals are facing a major challenge this offseason as they work to secure a new contract for Ja’Marr Chase, who has been a standout player for the AFC North club. Chase is seeking a deal that reflects his value, putting pressure on the team to meet his demands.

This contract extension is proving to be a significant hurdle for Cincinnati. While they’re eager to keep Chase long-term, his financial expectations have presented serious challenges for the front office.

According to Ian Rapoport, Ja’Marr Chase wants to become the highest-paid wide receiver in the league, “even if it’s just by a penny.” To surpass Justin Jefferson’s deal with the Vikings, the Bengals would need to offer him at least $140,000,000.01.

With the 2024 season fast approaching, it’s uncertain if Chase is still holding firm on these demands. ESPN reports that negotiations have intensified, with a potential contract that would pay him over $30 million per year.

Ja’Marr Chase took the NFL by storm as a rookie in 2021.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor expressed confidence earlier this week that Chase will be ready for Week 1. However, it may come down to the wire to see if the star wideout will suit up against the Patriots.

Who are the best-paid wide receivers in the NFL?

Several wide receivers have inked new contracts this year, including A.J. Brown, Brandon Aiyuk, and CeeDee Lamb. However, Ja’Marr Chase is still awaiting his turn to secure a new deal.

Currently, Justin Jefferson tops the list of highest-paid wide receivers, followed by CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Tyreek Hill, who shares the 5th spot with Brandon Aiyuk.

