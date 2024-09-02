NBA News: Paul George calls out Anthony Edwards after criticizing Michael Jordan's generation

Paul George took aim at Anthony Edwards following his controversial remarks about Michael Jordan and his era.

The NBA has long debated the differences between today’s generation, led by stars like LeBron James, and the previous one dominated by legends like Michael Jordan.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards recently added fuel to that fire with sharp criticism that didn’t sit well with many in the basketball world. Now, Paul George has joined the chorus of players and former players responding to the “Ant-Man.”

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Edwards was asked to compare the NBA’s past and present eras. He bluntly stated, “I didn’t watch it back in the day, so I can’t speak on it. They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then.”

During a discussion on his podcast, Podcast P, with his father, Paul George Sr., George shared his thoughts on Edwards’ comments. “I thought it was kind of disrespectful to the game,” George said. “It was a very immature comment. Obviously, Anthony Edwards is super talented and has a bright future ahead. But the game has grown so much—you have to respect those who paved the way”.

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers is guarded by Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during a 118-100 Timberwolves win. Harry How/Getty Images

Magic Johnson claps back at Edwards

After Edwards claimed that Michael Jordan was the only “skilled” player from previous generations, NBA legend Magic Johnson didn’t hold back in his response.

“I just never respond to a guy who has never won a championship,” Johnson said, addressing the Timberwolves star. “There’s really nothing to say. He didn’t win a college championship. I don’t even know if he won a high school championship.”

Kevin Garnett weighs in

Kevin Garnett, known for his physical play during his career, also chimed in on the debate. He emphasized that the modern style of play, with its emphasis on speed and three-point shooting, wouldn’t have worked in the past.

“If I’m being honest, bro, I don’t think anybody in this generation could have played like 20 years ago,” Garnett said on the latest episode of Ticket & The Truth. “Back then, you couldn’t pull off a triple step back. And if you shot that s—, it had to go in. You know why? Because we were all about efficiency back in the day, and it was so f—— hard.”

As the debate rages on, it’s clear that the differences between eras are deeply felt by those who played in them, and the respect for past generations remains a cornerstone of the game’s legacy.

