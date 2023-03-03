Phoenix Suns will visit Chicago Bulls for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns will face each other today in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Interesting duel will take place tonight when these two teams from the East and the West face each other. On the side of the locals, Chicago Bulls, they are looking to reach the Play-in positions. They are one victory away from the Washington Wizards, last qualified, but they have two more losses so they need victories to get close to them.

The Phoenix Suns, for their part, remain in a position to qualify for the Playoffs and since the arrival of Kevin Durant, one of the main stars in the league, the Suns' favoritism to win the title has grown enormously. Of course, now they must show if they really are for champions.

When will Phoenix Suns vs Chicago Bulls be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls played at the United Center, Chicago, Illinois today, March 3 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Phoenix Suns vs Chicago Bulls: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Chicago Bulls

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-CHI.

