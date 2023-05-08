Phoenix Suns will visit Denver Nuggets for the Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinal. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Denver Nuggets will receive Phoenix Suns in what will be the Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

After winning their first two games at home, the Denver Nuggets knew they had to win at least 1 game in Arizona so that the series didn't get complicated for them. However, the Phoenix Suns became strong at the Footprint Center and managed to tie the series 2-2, so now the definition will stretch at least until the 6th game.

The Denver Nuggets know they must win or else the series would return to Phoenix with a 3-2 favorable to the Suns which could be very dangerous considering the effectiveness Kevin Durant's team has shown at home. This will undoubtedly be a key duel in the definition, and whichever of the two wins will be only one victory away from the conference finals.

When will Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado will take place this Tuesday, May 9 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets can be watched in the United States on DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other options: TNT.

