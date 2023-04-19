Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers face each other on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena for the Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers will clash on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this NBA game in the US.

This will be their 16th playoff game. The Phoenix Suns are the close favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in nine direct duels to this day, while the Los Angeles Clippers have celebrated a triumph in six matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on April 18, 2023, and it ended in a 123-109 win for the Phoenix Suns at home in game 2. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again for Game 3.

When will Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers be played?

The 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 between Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers will be played on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers

The third match to be played between Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers in the First Round of the NBA 2023 Playoffs, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) in the United States. Other options include TNT, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports SoCal, ClipperVision.