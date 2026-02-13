Clippers legend Blake Griffin names his top five players in NBA history

When conversations turn to legends of the Los Angeles Clippers, it is impossible not to think about Blake Griffin and the mark he left on the franchise. The former star recently stepped into the eternal debate and shared his personal preferences regarding the greatest players in NBA history. His response, while strong, still generated plenty of reactions.

With the league celebrating its 80th season, countless icons have graced the hardwood, which makes narrowing the list to only five names an almost impossible exercise. That was the challenge presented by content creator Deric Eze, and Griffin did not hesitate when delivering his picks. He went with Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Perhaps the most eye-catching aspect of the list was the absence of two figures who frequently appear in these conversations. Griffin left out Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant, names that many fans automatically include when discussing greatness. Even so, the players he selected all own résumés that easily support their cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Griffin’s choices might be viewed as safe, but they are difficult to dispute. Jordan, for example, captured six championships, six Finals MVP awards, five regular season MVP trophies, a Defensive Player of the Year honor, and 10 scoring titles. His dominance defined an era and still serves as a benchmark for excellence.

Blake Griffin during a Clippers game.

Advertisement

The ones who followed Jordan on Griffin’s list

The GOAT debate often swings toward LeBron, whose longevity and versatility continue to rewrite the record books. He owns four championships, four Finals MVPs, four MVP awards, along with both a scoring and an assists title. By 2026, he has been selected to 21 All-NBA teams, six All-Defensive squads, and has earned yet another All-Star appearance.

Advertisement

see also Chris Paul retires at age 40 from the NBA: Who is the oldest player to do it?

Abdul Jabbar’s résumé remains one of the most complete the sport has ever seen, featuring six titles, two Finals MVPs, six MVP awards, and two scoring crowns. Right alongside him in Griffin’s hierarchy stands Duncan, the transformative figure of the San Antonio Spurs, who collected five championships, three Finals MVPs, and two MVPs. Duncan also piled up 15 All-Star nods, 15 All-NBA selections, and 15 appearances on All-Defensive teams.

Advertisement

Finally comes O’Neal, one of Duncan’s fiercest rivals and the most physically dominant force of his generation. He secured four championships, three Finals MVPs, one MVP award, and two scoring titles while earning 15 All-Star and 14 All-NBA selections. O’Neal powered the Los Angeles Lakers to a three-peat from 2000 to 2002, and the league has not seen another run like it since.