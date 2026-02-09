James Harden breaks silence on why he requested a trade from the Clippers to the Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers executed one of the most impactful trades of this NBA season, acquiring James Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Darius Garland. The Cavaliers also brought in Ivica Zubac as part of the deal.

Harden made his debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, helping the team secure a win over the Sacramento Kings. After the game, Harden spoke with the media to share his perspective on the trade and explain how the move out of Los Angeles came together.

“Life comes at you fast!” Harden joked before elaborating. “I think it was amazing for both sides. Just being open and transparent, it was the best move for everyone. The Clippers got some young talent and picks, and for me, I get to play here with great guys and ultimately compete for a championship.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s one of the best organizations I’ve been in, from Steve Ballmer to Lawrence Frank, to all of the coaching staff, Tyronn Lue, Jeff Van Gundy, and everyone who helped me become the player I am. I’m thankful for my teammates, Kawhi [Leonard] for holding it down, Big [Ivica Zubac], and all the guys. I would never take this opportunity for granted.”

Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Advertisement

Led by James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac, the Clippers had posted 17 wins over a 21-game stretch since December 20, the best record in the NBA over that span.

Advertisement

When did Harden learn about the trade?

see also Stephen Curry’s Warriors are reportedly interested in one of the free agents left on the market but face competition

The new Cavaliers guard said he was informed that trade discussions had started about a week before the NBA trade deadline, meaning there was a plan in place but no final agreement yet.

Advertisement

“Maybe about a week before?” Harden explained. “I was told the trade was a possibility. L. Frank and I talked about my contract not being guaranteed. I understood that. If the team isn’t good enough, decisions have to be made. The opportunity came up, and I had to make the decision that was best for my family. I think both sides made the right decision. Credit to those guys. Much love to them. For the Cavs, I’m excited to be here and look forward to a bright future.”