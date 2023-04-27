Golden State Warriors will receive Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on game 6 in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The Warriors lead the series 3-2. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The best series in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs has been this one. Golden State Warriors will try to finish their quest when they host Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on game 6. Learn more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors online free in the US on Fubo]

Golden State Warriors have an opportunity that a lot of people probably didn’t expect based on how badly things began for them. For the defending NBA Champions falling behind 2-0 worked as a wake-up call that pushed the team to improve quickly. They have now won three straight games, so they have a chance to close out the series at their own stadium.

Sacramento Kings are on the other end when it comes to their current run. After starting with two home wins, they weren’t able to keep up with the Steph Curry-led Warriors. But counting them out would be a big mistake because almost every game was decided in the last couple of minutes with a close score.

When will Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors be played?

Golden State Warriors will meet Sacramento Kings on game 6 in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs this Friday, April 28. The game will be played at Chase Center.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors in the US

Game 6 between Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.