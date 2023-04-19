Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors face each other on Thursday at Oracle Arena for the Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Game 3

Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors will clash on Thursday at Oracle Arena in San Francisco in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this NBA game in the US.

[Watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their third playoff game. The Sacramento Kings are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, winning both of their matches. Golden State Warriors are yet to emerge victorious to this day.

Their last meeting took place on April 17, 2023, and it ended in a 114-106 win for the Kings at home in Game 2. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again for Game 3.

When will Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors be played?

The 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 between Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors will be played on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Oracle Arena in San Francisco.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors

The third match to be played between Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors in the First Round of the NBA 2023 Playoffs, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial)in the United States. Other options include ABC, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports California.