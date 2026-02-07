Is James Harden playing today, February 7, for the Cavaliers vs Kings?

In an unexpected development, James Harden has been traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Cleveland Cavaliers, following a challenging regular season for the former. As excitement builds, fans eagerly anticipate his debut game wearing the Cavaliers’ jersey, which could happen in today’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

James Harden is marked as questionable for the Cavaliers vs. Kings game in the NBA’s official injury report. Additionally, Cleveland’s report lists Harden as “trade pending” for tonight’s contest against Sacramento, indicating there may be more steps to complete before he takes the court.

With this uncertainty, fans must wait for the Cavaliers‘ final announcement to confirm Harden’s availability for the upcoming game. Given that his last appearance with the Clippers was at the end of January, his play tonight seems improbable.

The Cavaliers will have to patiently await Harden’s debut in their lineup, where he will join an impressive roster featuring stars like Donovan Mitchell, Dennis Schroder, and Keon Ellis, among others.

James Harden of the LA Clippers.

Cavaliers’ projected lineup with Harden

With uncertainty still surrounding Harden’s first game with the team, speculation grows about the Cavaliers’ projected lineup. The team is eager to enhance its impact in the remainder of the season, currently holding a 31-21 record.

Here is the projected Cavaliers lineup with Harden on the court:

PG: James Harden

SG: Donovan Mitchell

SF: Jaylon Tyson

PF: Dean Wade

C: Jarrett Allen

Cleveland fans are keenly following the developments regarding Harden, understanding that his contribution will be vital for the team to solidify their playoff aspirations this season.

