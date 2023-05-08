The Warriors are preparing something special to surprise the Lakers in what could be a key game to define the fate of this series. Check here why he is playing.

Why Gary Payton II is in the Warriors' starting lineup for Game 4 against Lakers?

The Golden State Warriors know how hard it is to win an NBA Championship and they know that any team can become a nightmare for them.

During the series against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors were considered favorites despite the fact that their regular season stats were not the best.

The last time the Warriors won an NBA title was in 2022 which means they are the defending champions for the 2022-2023 NBA season.

Why are Gary Payton II in the lineup for Game 4?

Gary Payton II is a special lineup move that Steve Kerr is making so that Anthony Davis wastes time defending Payton II so the Warriors can prevent Davis from scoring more points.

Who will Gary Payton II replace in Game 4 against the Lakers?

He will replace Jordan Poole, but it is unlikely that Payton will play the rest of the series because he is expected to foul multiple times and that will take him away playing time.