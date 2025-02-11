Kevin Durant sets the record straight about rumors of a ‘toxic’ Suns locker room

Kevin Durant’s name has been at the center of trade rumors throughout the season, fueling speculation about potential tension within the Phoenix Suns’ locker room. Recently, the two-time NBA champion broke his silence to address these claims.

The speculation began when ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne suggested on NBA Today that the Suns’ locker room had an unusual vibe due to ongoing trade rumors involving Durant, Bradley Beal, and Jimmy Butler.

Durant didn’t hold back when asked about Shelburne’s comments, explaining that what might appear as disconnection is simply players locking in before games. “Yeah, I heard Ramona Shelburne come out and say our locker room is toxic,” Durant said via ESPN. “I try to tell people who aren’t around this game much is that it’s easy to say our locker room is not connected when you come in there 45 minutes before and guys are in their game mode and not talking to each other“.

The Suns star also called out what he viewed as an oversimplification of the situation. “Four or five guys might be in the training room, a few guys might be in the weight room. It’s not a welcoming environment right before the game,” Durant added. “That’s part of getting ready to play. I think it’s unfair and lazy to categorize our team as toxic when you come in there for five minutes throughout four months”.

Devin Booker #1, Bradley Beal #3 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns walk on the court during the first half. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Grayson Allen denies the rumors

Following a win against the Jazz, Grayson Allen weighed in on the issue, fully rejecting the idea of toxicity in the Suns’ locker room.“It was a very happy locker room,” Allen said. “It wasn’t toxic at all”.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer echoed Allen’s sentiments, praising the team’s chemistry and willingness to grow together. “Making it through a season and all the things that come with that are never easy. It’s not like this has been a perfect or easy ride,” Budenholzer said. “But I think the guys’ commitment to each other and willingness to learn and grow is good“.

Durant accepts the challenges

While Durant finds the rumors frustrating, he admits such speculation is part of life in the NBA. “I don’t think that’s fair to us, but like I said, that’s a part of the game,” Durant stated. “Part of the business we signed up for. S– is not fair in this game, but we got to deal with it and accept it”.