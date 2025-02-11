Stephen Curry discusses Jimmy Butler’s impact on the Warriors

Since Jimmy Butler’s arrival, the Golden State Warriors have secured two NBA consecutive victories, with Stephen Curry delivering back-to-back 34+ point performances. Warriors fans have quickly praised Butler’s addition, crediting him for bringing much-needed stability to the team. Following the strong start to Butler’s tenure, Curry shared his thoughts on the immediate impact his new teammate has made, highlighting Jimmy Butler’s contributions on both ends of the court.

“Every possession just doesn’t feel as hard…You still see attention, you still see defenses but gotta be worried about something else. And we’re just putting people in the right spot, so obviously I’m going to be aggressive. Earlier in the year, that aggression didn’t necessarily lead to anything as consistently as it has these last two games,” stated Stephen Curry.

Stephen Curry’s comments reflect the evolution of the Golden State Warriors‘ offense, particularly with the addition of Jimmy Butler. Known for his defensive tenacity and leadership, Butler’s presence has also created more spacing and offensive flexibility, making it harder for defenses to key in on Curry. As a result, Curry has been even more effective as a scorer and playmaker.

The chemistry between Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler has been evident, with the Warriors’ offense looking more fluid and efficient in recent games. Butler’s arrival has also brought urgency and toughness, allowing him to handle primary defensive duties, which in turn gives Curry more freedom to conserve energy for offensive production.

Jimmy Butler #10 of the Golden State Warriors takes a three point shot during the first half of a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on February 10, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Jimmy Butler’s impact on the Warriors goes beyond defense

Despite his defensive focus, Butler has remained highly productive on offense, averaging over 20 points in his first two games with the Warriors. His ability to contribute on both ends of the floor further highlights his versatility, making him a key asset for Golden State’s playoff aspirations.

Beyond his on-court impact, Butler’s experience in high-pressure moments adds another layer of confidence to a Warriors squad aiming for a deep playoff run. If their chemistry continues to develop, Golden State could emerge as a serious contender in the Western Conference.