Eagles RB Saquon Barkley makes major admission about Nick Sirianni after securing Super Bowl LIX

After clinching the Super Bowl LIX title, Philadelphia Eagles star RB Saquon Barkley made something clear regarding his head coach, Nick Sirianni.

By Matías Persuh

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
© Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesSaquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Philadelphia Eagles emerged as Super Bowl LIX champions after a dominant performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. A big part of this achievement was the leadership of Nick Sirianni, and Saquon Barkley shared his thoughts on the importance of having him as the team’s sideline leader.

After securing the victory this past Sunday at Caesars Stadium, the talented running back took some time to speak with the press and made a special mention of what it meant for him to be under Sirianni‘s leadership in his first season with the Eagles.

“I’m so thankful for him. I appreciate his honest conversations. He holds us accountable too,” the former Giants player said to Charles Woodson and Julian Edelman on Fox.

While Barkley has been one of the standout players throughout the season for Philadelphia, he was largely contained by the opposing defense during the game. Jalen Hurts had to look for other options in the offense, with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith serving as his primary targets.

Barkley is confident in starting a dynasty in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles secured their second Super Bowl title in franchise history, but within the organization, many aren’t satisfied with just that. Saquon Barkley, one of the team’s key figures, made it clear after the win that they are aiming for more as they look ahead to what’s next.

“I mean, yeah, it took seven years to get here — some ups and downs, some injuries,” Barkley stated, via Pro Football Talk. “But coming here and being a part of this team, I remember the first time I was in the huddle, and I looked to my left and looked to my right and could see all the Pro Bowlers and all the All-Pros on the roster and on the offense.

“The defense, I ain’t gonna lie, I didn’t know we would have the No. 1 defense. It kind of makes sense now because with all the talent that we had, they gave us hell in practice in camp. But it’s a team effort, so just Year 1, why not? Why not start our dynasty now?.”

