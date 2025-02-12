Since last year, the baseball world had been anticipating which MLB team Roki Sasaki would join. After months of speculation, the Japanese pitching sensation ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, one of the teams in the race for the 2025 MLB prospect was the New York Mets—the new home of Juan Soto.

Soto‘s record-breaking $765 million contract, the largest in U.S. sports history, locked him in for the next 15 years. While Mets fans celebrated the blockbuster signing, many were concerned about the team’s other offseason moves. The front office, however, responded quickly by making key additions in free agency.

One of the Mets‘ top targets was Sasaki, a name high on their radar. Despite holding meetings and exploring the possibility of a competitive offer, Sasaki ultimately turned them down. Now, a Japanese player set to share the field with Soto next season may have hinted at the reason why.

Kodai Senga, currently the only Japanese player on the Mets’ roster, spoke to ESPN’s Jorge Castillo about Sasaki’s decision. According to Castillo, Senga never tried to persuade Sasaki to join the Mets, as both share the same agent. However, Senga pointed to a possible key factor behind the decision. “I think the weather in L.A. is a big factor for Japanese players and a reason why the Mets haven’t added another top Japanese free agent,” Senga said.

Pitcher Roki Sasaki poses during a Los Angeles Dodgers press conference at Dodger Stadium on January 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Japanese players’ influence on Sasaki’s decision

The presence of Japanese stars in Los Angeles played a key role in Roki Sasaki’s decision to join the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who have thrived with the team, helped sway Sasaki, along with an enticing offer that was tough to turn down.

During his introductory press conference as an MLB player, Sasaki expressed his excitement about joining his countrymen in Los Angeles. “Being able to play with Ohtani and Yamamoto, both exceptional players, is something I’m really looking forward to. But it’s not just them, this entire team is incredible,” Sasaki said.

Mets’ offseason moves for 2024

Despite Senga was hesitant about New York’s suitability for Japanese players adjusting to MLB, the Mets remained active in the offseason. They bolstered their roster with nine signings, including several re-signings, positioning themselves for a strong 2024 campaign.

Here are the Mets’ acquisitions for the upcoming season:

Juan Soto: The Mets made a huge splash by signing superstar outfielder Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract, the largest in professional sports history.

The Mets made a huge splash by signing superstar outfielder Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract, the largest in professional sports history. Pete Alonso: The Mets re-signed their star first baseman Pete Alonso to a two-year, $54 million contract with an opt-out after the 2025 season.

The Mets re-signed their star first baseman Pete Alonso to a two-year, $54 million contract with an opt-out after the 2025 season. Clay Holmes: The Mets added to their bullpen by signing right-handed pitcher Clay Holmes to a three-year, $38 million contract.

The Mets added to their bullpen by signing right-handed pitcher Clay Holmes to a three-year, $38 million contract. Frankie Montas: The Mets signed right-handed starting pitcher Frankie Montas to a two-year contract with an opt-out after the 2025 season.

The Mets signed right-handed starting pitcher Frankie Montas to a two-year contract with an opt-out after the 2025 season. Sean Manaea: The Mets re-signed left-handed starting pitcher Sean Manaea to a three-year, $75 million contract.

The Mets re-signed left-handed starting pitcher Sean Manaea to a three-year, $75 million contract. Jesse Winker: The Mets re-signed outfielder Jesse Winker to a one-year contract.

The Mets re-signed outfielder Jesse Winker to a one-year contract. A.J. Minter: The Mets signed left-handed relief pitcher A.J. Minter to a two-year contract with an opt-out after the 2025 season.

The Mets signed left-handed relief pitcher A.J. Minter to a two-year contract with an opt-out after the 2025 season. Ryne Stanek: The Mets re-signed right-handed relief pitcher Ryne Stanek to a one-year contract.

The Mets re-signed right-handed relief pitcher Ryne Stanek to a one-year contract. Nick Madrigal: The Mets signed infielder Nick Madrigal to a one-year contract.

