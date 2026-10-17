AJ Dybantsa’s rookie season with Wizards gets off to rocky start after injury during preseason game vs Pelicans

AJ Dybantsa, the first overall pick in the latest NBA Draft, suffered an injury during the Washington Wizards’ preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Washington Wizards are betting big on a roster overhaul, with AJ Dybantsa emerging as the team’s biggest hope of becoming a contender in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately for the rookie, an ankle injury in his latest game against the New Orleans Pelicans complicates the start of his season.

“AJ Dybantsa suffered an ankle sprain and will be reevaluated when the Wizards learn more, Brian Keefe told @chasedcsports postgame in New Orleans,” the reporter Greg Finberg revealed on X.

With further tests pending to determine the severity of the injury and only a few days remaining before the 2026–27 NBA season tips off, Dybantsa’s availability remains uncertain. Will the young star be ready for his first game against the Milwaukee Bucks?

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AJ Dybantsa’s preseason stats

AJ Dybantsa has already been giving Washington fans plenty to get excited about during his first NBA preseason action. The No. 1 overall pick showcased his scoring punch and all-around game early on—dropping 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists in a win over Toronto, and putting up another smooth 14-point, 4-rebound, 3-assist stat line against Brooklyn.

AJ Dybantsa #4 of the Washington Wizards dunks during the first half of a preseason game.

While he did suffer a left ankle tweak in the second quarter of the preseason finale (finishing with 12 points in just 15 minutes before limping off), the rookie phenom proved throughout the exhibition slate that his elite athleticism and shot-creation are going to translate seamlessly to the league.

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Washington aims to make a splash

With AJ Dybantsa leading a refreshed core, there’s a real sense of optimism in D.C. as the Wizards aim to turn heads and establish themselves as a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference.

Washington kicks off its 2026–27 regular season with a test right out of the gate, hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, October 21. They stay at home to take on the Toronto Raptors on Friday, October 23, before embarking on their first road game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Saturday, October 24.

Key takeaways

AJ Dybantsa suffered an ankle sprain during the Washington Wizards’ preseason game against New Orleans.

during the Washington Wizards’ preseason game against New Orleans. The No. 1 overall pick scored 12 points in 15 minutes before leaving with an injury.

before leaving with an injury. The Washington Wizards open their 2026–27 regular season against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 21.