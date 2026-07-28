Wizards reportedly emerge as team interested in DeMar DeRozan

The Washington Wizards reportedly emerge as a clear suitor for the services of free agent DeMar DeRozan ahead of the upcoming NBA season.

One of the names gaining momentum this NBA offseason is DeMar DeRozan, who has already drawn attention from the Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat. Now, another clear candidate has emerged with strong interest in securing the free agent: the Washington Wizards.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Washington has surfaced as a potential destination for DeRozan in free agency. “One new team over the last several days that has had some conversations with DeMar DeRozan, the Washington Wizards,” Charania reported. “You think about a team that’s really trying to compete around Anthony Davis, Trae Young and AJ Dybantsa.”

DeRozan reached a contract buyout with the Sacramento Kings earlier this month. The veteran spent the past two seasons with Sacramento, with last year marking his second consecutive season playing 77 games. He averaged 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 49.7% from the field, 32% from three-point range, and 86.8% from the free-throw line.

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DeRozan’s situation

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, DeRozan has remained a solid scoring guard throughout his career. He has been selected to six All-Star teams and holds career averages of 21.1 points on 47.1% shooting from the field. Whichever team he lands on, he will be entering his 18th year in the NBA.

DeMar DeRozan during a Sacramento Kings game.

In addition to the Wizards, the Heat, Cavaliers, and Nuggets have been reported as potential landing spots for DeRozan in free agency. The 36-year-old also brings seven seasons of playoff experience, making him one of the top remaining free agents on the market.

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Six-time All-Star searching for first championship

The Toronto Raptors selected DeRozan with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. He spent his first nine seasons in Toronto before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs in the 2018 deal that sent Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors.

DeRozan played three seasons in San Antonio and another three with the Chicago Bulls before joining Sacramento through a sign-and-trade in 2024. He is a six-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection.

Despite his long list of individual accomplishments, DeRozan has yet to win an NBA title or reach the NBA Finals. While joining the Wizards makes competing for a championship complicated, the team looks intriguing on paper, as pairing him with Trae Young and Anthony Davis could create compelling results.