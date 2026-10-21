Why is AJ Dybantsa not playing today for Wizards vs Bucks in 2026-27 NBA season opener?

As the Washington Wizards prepare to host the Milwaukee Bucks for their 2026-27 NBA season opener, they will be without top rookie AJ Dybantsa.

As the Washington Wizards prepare for their 2026-27 NBA season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, they will be without one of their top cornerstone players. Rookie forward AJ Dybantsa has been ruled out for opening night.

Dybantsa will not play for the Wizards today vs Bucks as he was officially sidelined after sustaining an injury during Washington’s preseason finale against the Detroit Pistons, head coach Brian Keefe confirmed to reporters during his pregame press conference.

The rookie represents a core piece of Washington’s long-term vision alongside stars Anthony Davis and Trae Young. While D.C. fans eagerly anticipate seeing the trio anchor a revamped Wizards squad, the team will have to navigate opening night without their prized young talent.

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Unlike veteran-heavy teams adjusting to late-career stars—such as the Philadelphia 76ers managing LeBron James’ uncertain future—the Wizards are betting on a hybrid approach, pairing elite, established stars with high-upside youth to re-establish themselves in the Eastern Conference.

AJ Dybantsa #4 of the Washington Wizards dunks during the first half of a preseason game.

Predicted lineups for Wizards and Bucks today

Davis and Young are slated to headline Washington’s starting unit against a retooled Bucks squad. Milwaukee enters a new chapter led by guard Tyler Herro following the offseason departure of franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo, who signed with the Miami Heat.

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Here are the projected starting lineups for tonight’s Wizards-Bucks matchup:

Milwaukee Bucks: PG: Ryan Rollins SG: Tyler Herro SF: Jaime Jaquez Jr. PF: Kyle Kuzma C: Myles Turner

Washington Wizards: PG: Trae Young SG: Bilal Coulibaly SF: Kyshawn George PF: Anthony Davis C: Alex Sarr



Both organizations kick off the regular season with playoff ambitions. For Washington, tonight marks an opportunity to pivot toward competitive basketball after consecutive rebuilding years. For Milwaukee, it serves as the official opening chapter of the post-Giannis era, a franchise reset following a historic decade that yielded an NBA Championship and an NBA Cup title.

Key takeaways

AJ Dybantsa will miss Washington’s season opener against Milwaukee due to an injury.

will miss Washington’s season opener against Milwaukee due to an injury. Anthony Davis and Trae Young are expected to lead Washington’s predicted starting lineup.

are expected to lead Washington’s predicted starting lineup. Bucks are expected to be led by Tyler Herro.