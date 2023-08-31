Ben Simmons looked like a lock to be the next NBA superstar when the Philadelphia 76ers took him with the first-overall pick, even if his jump shot wasn’t perfect.

We’ve seen him knocking down mid-range and long-range shots multiple times in scrimmages, open runs, and workouts, but that has never translated into the actual NBA court.

And according to former All-Star Gilbert Arenas, it might all have to do with depth perception. Apparently, the Brooklyn Nets star actually has pretty solid shooting mechanics.

Gilbert Arenas Blames Depth Perception For Ben Simmons’ Shooting Woes

“I’ve seen Ben Simmons workout probably 10, 12 times,” Arenas said on Gil’s Arena. “When he’s shooting, perfect form. It might be perception.”

“When he gets on the NBA court, it’s bigger than a practice court. You can see the wall, you can see how far it is. I think when he steps on the NBA court, his depth perception is off,” he added.

Has Ben Simmons Ever Made A Three?

Yes, Simmons has made five three-pointers in his career. He’s attempted 36 and has failed to make one in three of his five seasons in the league. He averages 0.1 three-point attempts and shoots 13.8% from beyond the arc.