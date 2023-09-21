Andre Iguodala, a four-time champion with the Golden State Warriors, played different roles in their success. His best moment was during the 2014-15 season when he earned the Finals MVP award as the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, Iguodala has been seen as a complementary player alongside the Warriors’ big three of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. His significance became even smaller in the Kevin Durant era, and he barely played for the 2021-22 championship-winning team. This has led to a compelling debate about his Hall of Fame candidacy.

Iguodala himself addressed this issue on The Old Man and The Three podcast: “I’m not a ‘ring culture’ guy. But I’ve benefitted from that. I know I have a lot of flaws. And I think there should be tiers of the Hall of Fame. I’m not a Hall of Famer, if you ask me. No, no, no. Those guys had no flaws.”

Iguodala Makes the Case for a Change in the Hall of Fame

Despite having a great career in terms of team achievements, Iguodala benefited from being on a roster with an all-time great like Curry. He has been a very reliable player, but it’s also true that he was an All-Star only once in his career.

Something intriguing Iguodala proposed includes a distinction even within the Hall of Fame: stating “And I think I was good, but like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James. Come on man, I can’t do that. And a lot of us can’t do that. They have to be in their own, like, different world. And then Michael Jordan should be in his different world, that’s how good he was.”

Iguodala’s self-assessment highlighted his humility and respect for the legends of the game. While receiving such a recognition would be a great honor for any player, he stayed true to what he thinks of basketball history. This might be a topic to debate considering plenty of fans argue the criteria nowadays isn’t as strict as it should.

How Old Is Andre Iguodala?

Andre Iguodala is 39 years old.