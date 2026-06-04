Why Dylan Larkin’s trade request out of Red Wings spoils NY Rangers’ Vincent Trocheck plan

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin has reportedly asked out of the organization, completely shifting the market which the New York Rangers hoped to profit from.

Reports indicate Dylan Larkin has had enough of the Detroit Red Wings. After taking some time to think about his future in the NHL, the organization’s captain has come forward with a trade request ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. And just when the New York Rangers thought they held the belle of the ball, Vincent Trocheck, in their hands, the Larkin’s trade request upended the market for centers.

“According to multiple sources, Dylan Larkin recently requested a trade from Detroit,” as reported by Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet.

The Rangers should’ve expected things to turn south at some point. It wasn’t like them to have everything turn on their favor. Shortly after New York learned it could profit from Jonathan Toews’ reported retirement, the Blueshirts have been dealt an ice-cold bucket, sending them back into a rough reality.

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Larkin’s trade requests shifts trade market

While the Red Wings will do everything they can to avoid losing their franchise player and captain, it seems like Larkin has made up his mind. As soon as his name is put on the market, the hierarchy will change. Trocheck will no longer be the best centerman available. Some might say he’d be the second-best, but if he isn’t first, then he might as well be last.

Vincent Trocheck of the NY Rangers.

New York had a golden goose on its hands. With Trocheck being the best candidate, the Blueshirts could set the market price and demand a king’s ransom. Now, power will shift hands. Detroit will be in control of that. The Red Wings, however, contrary to the Rangers, wished not to be in this position. But as they may see no other way out, they might use it to their advantage.

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In the blink of an eye, the tables have turned around the NHL. All the incredible work New York had done in holding on to Trocheck through the trade deadline may be in vain. Larkin becomes the top centerman available on the trade market, and he will stay that way unless someone of Connor McDavid’s or Auston Matthews’ caliber asks out as well.

Larkin and Trocheck’s contract situations

Though signed to a much different figure, Larkin is under contract for many years to come. The Red Wings’ captain put pen to paper on an eight-year, $69.6 million ($8.7 million cap hit) deal. In 2026-27, he will be entering the fourth season of that contract.

With over half of his contract left, Larkin (29) is indubitably the top trade chip on the league’s market. He holds all the cards regarding his future, as he is signed to a full no-trade clause (NTC). The deal will become a modified no-trade clause (M-NTC) in 2028-29, in the form of a 10-team no-trade list. However, it’s reasonable to believe Larkin won’t be in Detroit by then.

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As for Trocheck, he has three seasons left on his seven-year, $39.3 million contract. His deal includes an M-NTC, a 10-team no-trade list. Trocheck is older than Larkin, more of a second-line anchor than a first-line centerman, but he makes up for it with a lower cap hit, a measly $5.6 million per year. For a player with over 50 points in each of his last five campaigns, it’s more than a fair price.

Different contexts in New York and Detroit

Trocheck, however, hasn’t requested a trade out of New York. Indeed, he’d like to join a contender on the East Coast, but is giving his organization time to work. Larkin may not. Thus, reaching an agreement with the Red Wings may be easier, or at least cheaper, than reaching one with the Rangers, whose asking price starts with a first-round pick, a roster player, and a prospect.

Now that Detroit holds the golden ticket and is putting it up for auction—against its will, however—the Blueshirts may have to lower their expectations. Or hope the Red Wings ask for much more than them, so their price for Trocheck is still somewhat mundane.