NY Rangers could move up thanks to NHL Draft-night trade with Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks might toss the New York Rangers a lifeline in the 2026 NHL Draft, but such a deal would likely go down to the wire.

The New York Rangers were dealt a tough hand in the NHL Draft Lottery and would love to move up on the board. However, their job isn’t easy, and learning the San Jose Sharks are unwilling to swap positions makes things even harder for the Blueshirts. Fortunately for them, with a little luck, the Chicago Blackhawks could help them out.

The organization in the Second City could actually come to the rescue of the Broadway Blueshirts. The Rangers own the fifth overall selection, whereas the Blackhawks stand just one spot ahead with the No. 4 pick in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft. Needless to say, fans in Chicago don’t love the idea of moving down, but if New York’s offer is worth it, then Hawks fans may have no say in the matter.

General managers Chris Drury and Kyle Davidson could reach a deal. According to a report, the Hawks are considering sliding down, and it’s clear the Rangers would like to speed up their retool by finding their franchise savior. Moving up from fifth to fourth, though only slightly, does indeed bolster New York’s odds of coming away with such a prospect.

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“I could see the Blackhawks trading down,” insider Frank Seravalli reported during an appearance on the Kevin Karius Show.

Kyle Davidson of the Blackhawks.

Rangers-Blackhawks trade hinges on Stenberg

According to reports around the league, the Blackhawks are fixed on their target in the 2026 NHL Draft. That is Swedish winger Ivar Stenberg. Although there is speculation he could be the first overall pick, it just feels like the Toronto Maple Leafs will incline toward the consensus No. 1 prospect, Gavin McKenna.

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With the Sharks having no true urge for another top-six forward—it’s more of a want than a need—and instead being in desperate need of help on the blue line, there’s reason to believe Stenberg could fall to No. 3.

The Canucks would be a curious team. Having recently promoted Manny Malhotra to fill their head coaching vacancy, will Vancouver select Manny’s son and the consensus No. 1 center in this year’s class, Caleb Malhotra? Or will the ‘Nucks look to fill Quinn Hughes’ void on the defensive corps?

Chicago will play the waiting game

If neither, then Stenberg would be the obvious choice for the Canucks. As illustrated, many chips must fall into place, but there’s still a scenario in which Stenberg is available at No. 4 for the Blackhawks.

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Thus, as long as Stenberg remains on the board past the first two picks, it feels unlikely Chicago will part with its first-rounder, regardless of the package Drury and company can put together.

On the other hand, if Stenberg is off the board at No. 1, 2, or 3, then the Blackhawks may feel more at ease trading down. Perhaps the next-best player on their board is one they feel will still be available in their new draft position.

NY Rangers and Blackhawks need help

Chicago, much like New York, needs all the help it can get. The Rangers have more firepower than the Hawks, but still nothing to brag about. Both teams must address their blue lines as well. For the Blackhawks, however, they must surround Connor Bedard with talent. Ever since he was drafted first overall in 2023, he’s had to play on a first line with talent more fitting for bottom-six roles.

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He’s been patient and a good sport, but as he’s reportedly set to be named captain, he wants to see real change. The Blackhawks have a lot to prove to the face of their franchise and their fans as well. New York doesn’t have such a young face of the franchise—Alexis Lafreniere has struggled to establish himself as one, and the jury is still out on Gabe Perreault—but it has passionate fans who, as of late, are just as desperate as those in the Windy City.

Perhaps a draft-night swap works out for the best for both teams. If it’s any consolation to the two sides, they won’t see each other too often, as they play in different conferences. That is a benefit in a Hawks-Blueshirts relationship that doesn’t apply to the Sharks and Blackhawks, for example, as both organizations firmly believe they are on a collision course in the Western Conference for years to come.