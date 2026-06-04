Andy Reid and the Chiefs have opened the door for a potential reunion with L’Jarius Sneed

The Kansas City Chiefs are determined to reclaim their elite defensive form, and that mission could mean orchestrating a blockbuster reunion with two-time Super Bowl champion L'Jarius Sneed.

Andy Reid is determined to return the Kansas City Chiefs to championship contention. To do so, the head coach may open the door for two-time Super Bowl champion L’Jarius Sneed to return to the club.

On Thursday, ESPN reported that the Chiefs were hosting Sneed for a free-agent visit. The cornerback was unexpectedly traded to the Tennessee Titans back in 2024.

Sneed was previously a cornerstone of Kansas City’s defense. However, his stint in Tennessee was disappointing, leading the Titans to release him in March to clear $11.4 million in cap space.

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BREAKING: Former Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed is visiting with the Chiefs today per, Adam Schefter 👀 pic.twitter.com/d6XJ0jwQqU — Chiefstalk (@Chiefstalk_) June 4, 2026

L’Jarius Sneed would not be the starter if he returns

This potential reunion comes after Trent McDuffie’s trade to the Los Angeles Rams. The Chiefs want an experienced cornerback who already understands Reid’s system.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo knows Sneed perfectly from their time together. Still, Sneed’s arrival wouldn’t guarantee him a starting job despite his deep connections to the team.

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Nohl Williams is the current starter at LCB, while rookie Mansoor Delane anchors RCB. After investing the 6th overall pick in 2026 on Delane, the Chiefs won’t bench him for Sneed.

The Chiefs face a complicated 2026 season

Reports suggest Patrick Mahomes might not be ready for Week 1, which would deal a severe blow to the offense. However, it is not the only problem the Chiefs face this year.

Meanwhile, the reigning division champion Broncos look like Super Bowl contenders, the Chargers are dangerous dark horses, and the Raiders are rising under Fernando Mendoza and Klint Kubiak. Could the Chiefs finish last in the AFC West for the first time under Reid?