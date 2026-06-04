NY Rangers reportedly a dark horse for disgruntled Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin

Although the New York Rangers are far from contenders in the NHL, one move could change everything for them. Perhaps, trading for Detroit Red Wings star Dylan Larkin is the difference-maker.

The New York Rangers were filled with mixed feelings when Dylan Larkin requested a trade out of the Detroit Red Wings. However, reports around the NHL have the Broadway Blueshirts as a potential landing spot for the disgruntled captain in Motor City.

Two things can be true. New York was bummed to see Larkin hit the market, as his trade request spoils the Rangers’ plan for Vincent Trocheck. On the other hand, one of the organization’s bucket-list players suddenly became available in the NHL—for the right price. It sounds like the opportunity of a lifetime, and one the Blueshirts will reportedly explore. Perhaps, they already have.

“I’d be stunned if the Rangers don’t make the call—if they haven’t already,” The Athletic’s Vincent Mercogliano said on his X account. “I believe [Larkin’s] a name they’ve inquired about in the past and would love to get their hands on to fuel the retool. I’ve been saying for weeks my sense is they want to take a big swing and this certainly falls into that category.“

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Rangers have ties to Larkin

Although the Minnesota Wild are the obvious frontrunner to trade for Larkin, the Rangers can’t be taken for granted. Just as the Wild have GM Bill Guerin and stars Quinn Hughes, Brock Faber, and Matt Boldy, who were with Larkin during Team USA’s gold-medal run at the 2026 Olympics, New York has its fair share of Team USA connections.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings at Capital One Arena

Chris Drury was Team USA’s assistant general manager, Mike Sullivan was the head coach, David Quinn served as an assistant, and Vincent Trocheck was in the locker room as well. The latter may be traded soon, but he is still around in the Big Apple for the time being.

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“I’ve also repeatedly heard they’ll try to leverage their Team USA connections if the opportunity presents itself, which checks a box in this case,” Mercogliano noted on New York’s case to trade for Larkin. The time may have finally come for the Rangers to cash in on their league-wide connections. However, they face several obstacles.

Would Larkin waive his NMC to go to New York?

That’s the million-dollar question. Larkin is signed through the 2030-31 NHL season at an $8.7 million cap hit and under a full no-movement clause (NMC) for the next two seasons. Thus, he can choose where he’ll play next.

With the cards to his future in his hands, Larkin will most surely opt to join a Stanley Cup contender. Having finished last in the Eastern Conference last season, it’s clear New York isn’t one. The Rangers have some intriguing pieces, though, and if their retool goes according to plan, they might be back at the big boys’ table in a couple of years.

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However, the same logic applies to the Red Wings, so what would be in it for Larkin if he waived his NMC just to change addresses and end up in a quite similar situation? Swapping an ‘Original Six’ team, an often disruptive front office, and a major American city for another—in more ways than one, change would actually be quite similar for Larkin if he moved to New York City.

Larkin could leave Michigan for the first time

Perhaps, it’s not about where he goes, but simply about leaving once and for all. The state of Michigan is all Larkin has ever called home in his life and career. Born in Waterford, Michigan, Larkin joined USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program in Ann Arbor. He played at the NCAA level for the Michigan Wolverines, and he was drafted by the Red Wings.

No one is a messiah in his own land, and the time may have come for Larkin to leave the Great Lakes State. All things considered, it also begs the question: how bad must things be within the Red Wings organization for the homegrown team captain to ask out?

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