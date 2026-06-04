Jared Verse sparks controversy as EDGE practices with Dillon Gabriel’s jersey number amid Browns QB battle with Watson, Sanders

Jared Verse's first training with the Cleveland Browns already had some curious moments including using the jersey number of Dillon Gabriel, who is part of the QB room alongside Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

When players arrive on a new team, they need to either use a new jersey number, or purchase the one they want from a teammate. Not for Jared Verse, who just opted to use Dillon Gabriel‘s number because he wanted it. He hijacked the number of one of the quarterbacks on the roster, who is losing the battle to start for the Cleveland Browns against Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

Verse arrived as part of a blockbuster trade the Rams did with the Browns to acquire Myles Garrett. He used to wear number eight on the Rams, and he decided to keep that number, despite it being already issued to QB Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel played six games in 2025 as a rookie. However, he lost his starting spot to Shedeur Sanders in the second half of the season. Now, he is behind Sanders and Deshaun Watson in the Browns’ QB battle.

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Who is the Browns’ No. 8?

As of now, both Verse and Gabriel are wearing that jersey number. Teams have some freedom to double up on jersey numbers during the 90-man portion of the calendar. Once, the roster is cut to the final 53 men, only one can have it. Now, it remains to be seen if Gabriel will be on that final roster. If he doesn’t, No. 8 will be Verse’s number.

Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Cleveland Browns

The ironic part in all of this, is that the Browns are the ones in charge of the numbers. They could just reclaim and reissue the number to Verse if they want. Still, at least for now, they’ll live with two No. 8’s on the team.

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Is Myles Garrett using No. 95 on the Rams?

Yes, Myles Garrett will continue to use his mythical No. 95 jersey on the Rams. However, Garrett did buy his jersey number for an undisclosed fee from Poona Ford. Garrett took a much more traditional approach.

Also, that might have been because Ford is really likely to stay on the 53-man roster. When speaking on the matter, Garrett said it took “more than a couple” of bucks for Ford to give him the No. 95.