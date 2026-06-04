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Guatemala vs Czechia LIVE: Facing each other for the first time in the international friendly before 2026 World Cup

Czechia are fine-tuning their preparation ahead of their highly anticipated 2026 World Cup debut against South Korea, squaring off against Guatemala in a crucial international friendly, with lineups confirmed. Follow all the live action and key highlights, right here in our live-blog coverage.

Aaron Herrera of Guatemala and Patrik Schick of Czechia.
© Kyle Rivas and Gabriel Kuchta/Getty ImagesAaron Herrera of Guatemala and Patrik Schick of Czechia.

Guatemala will serve as a crucial final tune-up for Czechia as they prepare for their 2026 World Cup opener against South Korea on June 11, with lineups confirmed. Coming off a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Kosovo in their most recent international friendly, the Czechs will look to build momentum against their Central American opponents.

Even though Guatemala missed out on qualification for this summer’s tournament in North America, Los Chapines are actively evaluating new talent and testing tactical variations to build a foundation for their 2030 World Cup qualifying cycle.

Follow every play, key highlight, critical moment, and goal with our comprehensive live-blog coverage right here at Bolavip US.

First matchup between Guatemala and Czechia

This game will be the first one in history for both nations, and it will mark the path to create a long-time relationship to face each other, either for World Cup or qualifications.

Today's venue

Sports Illustrated Stadium is the official name of the iconic, soccer-specific stadium located in Harrison, New Jersey. If the name doesn’t ring an immediate bell, that’s because it was universally known as Red Bull Arena for nearly fifteen years. It holds 25,000 spectators, making it the sixth-largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and it features a world-class, natural Kentucky Bluegrass surface. It is widely praised by international players for being pristine, fast, and highly durable.

Czechia lineup

Czechia's starting XI: Kovar; Chaloupec, Hranac, Krejci, Coufal; Sadilek, Soucek, Jurasek; Provod, Sulc, Schick.

Guatemala lineup

Guatemala's starting XI: Luis Moran; Nicolas Samayoa, Jose Pinto, Jose Rosales, Aaron Herrera; Daniel Mendez, Jose Morales, Oscar Sanctis; William Fajardo, Jonathan Franco, Marcelo Hernandez.

Kickoff time and where to watch

The match between Guatemala and Czechia is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM (ET) / 5:00 PM (PT) on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. In the United States, the game will be available via live streaming on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, ViX, depending on your region.

Guatemala vs Czechia clash in an international friendly

Welcome to our live blog for this international friendly! This time, Guatemala and Czechia will play ahead of the 2026 World Cup's debut from the Europeans on June 11 against South Korea. Stay with us for all the action and play‑by‑play updates of this matchup at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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