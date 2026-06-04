Guatemala vs Czechia LIVE: Facing each other for the first time in the international friendly before 2026 World Cup

Czechia are fine-tuning their preparation ahead of their highly anticipated 2026 World Cup debut against South Korea, squaring off against Guatemala in a crucial international friendly, with lineups confirmed. Follow all the live action and key highlights, right here in our live-blog coverage.

Guatemala will serve as a crucial final tune-up for Czechia as they prepare for their 2026 World Cup opener against South Korea on June 11, with lineups confirmed. Coming off a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Kosovo in their most recent international friendly, the Czechs will look to build momentum against their Central American opponents.

Even though Guatemala missed out on qualification for this summer’s tournament in North America, Los Chapines are actively evaluating new talent and testing tactical variations to build a foundation for their 2030 World Cup qualifying cycle.

Follow every play, key highlight, critical moment, and goal with our comprehensive live-blog coverage right here at Bolavip US.