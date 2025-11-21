Is Coby White playing today, November 21, for Bulls vs Heat at the NBA Cup?

The Chicago Bulls (8-6) are hosting the Miami Heat (9-6) tonight at the United Center for action in the NBA Cup group stage. One of the biggest uncertainties for the home team is whether star guard Coby White will be available for tonight’s contest.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Bulls have listed Coby White as questionable (right calf strain injury management) for tonight’s matchup in Chicago.

White has only played in two games so far this season for the Bulls after sustaining a calf injury during the preseason. Chicago has been very cautious with his recovery, prioritizing that the guard returns in the best possible condition. The team will assess how the player feels tonight to determine if he will be present against the Heat.

The skilled 25-year-old guard has proven important to the Bulls in the two games he has participated in: In the loss to the Jazz, he recorded 27 points, four rebounds, and eight assists, while in the recent win over the Blazers, he scored 25 points along with one rebound and seven assists.

It is clear that when White is on the court, the Bulls elevate their game to the next level. However, given that this is a back-to-back set for Chicago, there is a possibility that he will not play tonight as a precaution.

Bulls enjoying strong start

Despite being without White for almost the entire season so far, the Bulls have managed to navigate his absence, securing strong results and demonstrating good performances on the court. They currently hold an 8-6 record, with Josh Giddey leading the team.

The Australian is having the best season of his career, with career-high averages of 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 9.7 assists through 12 games. His all-around ability is essential for Chicago, who didn’t want to hear any negotiations for him during the offseason and ultimately signed him to a four-year, $100$ million contract extension.

Another high point for the team is Nikola Vucevic, who is averaging 16.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, while shooting a career-high 42.9% from the three-point line. He recently played the hero in the victory over the Blazers, hitting the game-winning three-pointer to secure the 122-121 scoreline for Chicago.

