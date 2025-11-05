Josh Giddey matches impressive Michael Jordan’s record in Bulls comeback win over 76ers

The Chicago Bulls are enjoying a phenomenal start to the season, currently holding a 6-1 record and sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings. Part of that early success is thanks to the dynamic performances of Josh Giddey, who just equaled an impressive Michael Jordan record in the team’s latest victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

After recording 23 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists in the team’s first defeat of the season against the Knicks, Giddey followed up by piloting the Bulls to victory with 29 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists.

In doing so, the 23-year-old guard became the first Bull since Michael Jordan to record triple-doubles in back-to-back games (achieved during the 1988-89 season).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Giddey’s accomplishment is magnified by the fact that the Bulls managed to overcome a staggering 24-point deficit against the 76ers. This victory marked the largest comeback in the league so far this year, helping Chicago regain their momentum after the previous loss to the Knicks.

Josh Giddey in action during the Bulls’ comeback win over the 76ers. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

“It is one of the best victories I have been part of, especially when you think about all the deficit we had in the third quarter,” Giddey said in a press conference after the Bulls’ win. “It was a good test for our group to see how we were going to react after our first defeat against New York. This group showed incredible resilience to come back as we did in the second half“.

Advertisement

The Australian, who joined the team last season via trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder for Alex Caruso, is undoubtedly the driving force for the Bulls this season. Giddey is averaging an impressive 23.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 9.1 assists through the team’s first seven games.

Advertisement

see also Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon joins Michael Jordan in prestigious list after scoring 50 points vs Warriors

Giddey on equaling the Jordan feat

The Australian guard was asked about matching the impressive feat set by Michael Jordan during the 1988-89 season. Giddey quickly acknowledged that the personal achievement is secondary to the team effort.

“It’s cool. I’m not going to sit here and lie about it and say it’s not cool, but as I said, I think all the individual stuff comes as a by-product of winning and being part of a very fun team to play with,” Giddey explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And as I said, I’m grateful I’ve got teammates and coaches that allow me to be in positions to be successful. So, very fun group to play with. I love these guys that I get to go out and compete with and they make my job very easy,” he added.