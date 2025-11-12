LeBron James assigned to South Bay Lakers in return from injury: Will The King play in the NBA G League?

LeBron James has yet to make his official NBA debut this season due to lingering sciatica on his right side, but his return to the court appears to be steadily approaching.

ESPN’s Shams Charania recently reported that James was assigned to the South Bay Lakers and will participate in his first full practice of the season, including crucial 5-on-5 live play, as he continues his recovery process toward a debut.

While James could theoretically opt to play an official game in the G League—as NBA rules allow teams to assign players to their G League affiliate and recall them at any time—it is highly unlikely that LeBron will actually take the court for a South Bay game. His association with the affiliate is almost certainly intended solely for controlled team practice as part of his rehabilitation.

Despite being without their superstar for the start of the new season, the Lakers have managed to cope effectively without James and are currently maintaining a positive 8-3 record. Furthermore, Luka Doncic was sidelined for four games, while Austin Reaves missed three contests, yet the franchise still managed to secure valuable victories with a short-handed team.

Doncic’s impact amid James’ absence

In James’ absence, Luka Doncic has carried the team on his shoulders during the games he has played. The Slovenian is having an incredible, MVP-caliber start to the season, averaging 37.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

Austin Reaves has consistently supported Doncic in this leadership role, enjoying the best season of his career so far, where he averages 30.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 1.5 steals.

The 27-year-old guard has excelled in the crucial role of supporting Doncic in James’ absence, being highly effective on both ends of the floor. Reaves was also forced to carry the scoring load when Doncic missed three games due to finger and lower-body injuries. In those three contests, Reaves famously erupted for 51, 41, and 28 points against the Kings, Blazers, and Timberwolves, respectively.