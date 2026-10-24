Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls in 2026 MLS Matchday 31?

All eyes are on Lionel Messi’s availability as Inter Miami faces the New York Red Bulls in MLS Matchday 31 action tonight.

Inter Miami continues its quest to defend its 2025 MLS Cup title as it heads into a crucial Matchday 31 showdown against the New York Red Bulls. Ahead of the fixture, the club provided clarity on Lionel Messi’s availability following a midweek trip to Spain, where he was honored at an awards ceremony.

Messi will suit up tonight at Red Bull Arena after head coach Kily Gonzalez confirmed the Argentine maestro traveled with the squad to Harrison, New Jersey.

The appearance comes on the heels of headlines stirred by France Football, which recently unveiled its new “B.O.A.T.” (Best of All Time) award discussions—ranking Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Messi. Regardless, fresh off accepting accolades in Spain, Messi enters the match with renewed focus on his domestic campaign following his retirement from international soccer.

Advertisement

Inter Miami won’t be at full strength, however. Tomas Allende, Fricio Caicedo, Maximiliano Falcon, and Mateo Silvetti have all been ruled out due to a mix of injury concerns and yellow-card suspensions.

On the move. ✈️💗 pic.twitter.com/6ZxbAO5t0W — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 24, 2026

Inter Miami predicted lineup: Messi, Suarez lead the attack

Even with missing personnel, Miami is projected to field a star-studded XI featuring Luis Suarez and Casemiro alongside Messi. Here is how the squad is expected to line up in New Jersey:

Advertisement

Goalkeeper: Dayne St. Clair

Defenders: Gonzalo Lujan, Casemiro, Micael, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, David Ayala, Matias Galarza

Forwards: Lionel Messi (C), Luis Suarez, German Berterame

Three points tonight would allow Miami to close the gap on Eastern Conference-leading Nashville SC. For New York Red Bulls, an upset victory would provide a major boost to its postseason aspirations.

Key takeaways

Inter Miami faces the New York Red Bulls while defending its 2025 MLS Cup title .

. Lionel Messi will suit up tonight after manager Kily Gonzalez confirmed his squad availability.

after manager Kily Gonzalez confirmed his squad availability. Four Inter Miami players were ruled out due to injuries and yellow-card suspensions.