Arsenal vs Everton: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Premier League game on October 24, 2026

Arsenal host Everton at Emirates Stadium in Matchweek 8 of the Premier League, with the Gunners chasing the top of the table and the Toffees looking to bounce back. Here’s how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Arsenal vs Everton Tournament Premier League Date Saturday, October 24, 2026 Time 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT TV Channels USA Network, Telemundo, Universo Live Stream Fubo

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton in the USA

Arsenal vs Everton will be available to watch in the United States on Fubo, USA Network, Telemundo and Universo on Saturday, October 24.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Everton for free?

Eligible new Fubo subscribers can watch Arsenal vs Everton through the 5-day free trial.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Arsenal enter Matchweek 8 in second place with 18 points from seven Premier League games, just three points behind leaders Manchester City. Mikel Arteta‘s team have won six of their seven league matches, with their only defeat coming against Brighton.

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The Gunners also arrive with momentum after a dramatic 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, when Declan Rice scored a late equalizer in Germany.

Ricardo Calafiori of Arsenal (Source: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Everton sit eighth with 10 points, having won two, drawn four and lost one of their opening seven league games. David Moyes‘ side had remained unbeaten in the Premier League until last weekend, when Chelsea defeated them 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. The Toffees now face one of the toughest away tests in the division as they try to return to the top half of the table.

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The matchup also favors Arsenal based on recent history. The Gunners have won the last two Premier League meetings, including a 2-0 victory at the Emirates in March 2026, and Everton have not beaten Arsenal in their last seven league encounters. Arsenal are also looking to maintain their strong home form, while Everton have drawn each of their three away league matches this season.

Arsenal vs Everton: Predicted Lineups

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): David Raya; Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ezri Konsa, Ben White; Bruno Guimaraes, Declan Rice; Eberechi Eze, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka; Kai Havertz.

Everton (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Vitaliy Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Harrison Armstrong, James Garner; Jack Grealish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Merlin Rohl; Thierno Barry.

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What time is the Arsenal vs Everton match?

The Arsenal vs Everton match kicks off on Saturday, October 24, at 10:00 AM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times: