Are Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon playing today, November 12, in Nuggets vs Clippers?

The Denver Nuggets (8-2) are visiting the Los Angeles Clippers (3-7) tonight at the Intuit Dome for regular season NBA action. The main question mark for the visiting squad concerns the availability of stars Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Nuggets have listed both Jamal Murray (left calf tightness) and Aaron Gordon (left hamstring injury management) as probable for tonight’s matchup in Los Angeles.

While both players were also listed as probable on the injury report for the previous game against the Kings, both players ultimately suited up for the Nuggets’ victory. Murray, Gordon, and Nikola Jokic all played over 30 minutes in that contest, with the Canadian point guard logging a team-high 37 minutes.

To date, Murray and Gordon have missed only one game this season and are proving to be key pieces for the team. The Nuggets hold an impressive 7-2 record with both players in the lineup, as they are enjoying hot starts to the season.

Jamal Murray during Nuggets’ win over Warriors. (Getty Images)

Murray is averaging 22.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game, while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from 3-point range. On the other side, Gordon averages 19.8 points, 5.6 boards and 1.7 assists per game, while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from three-point range.

The Nuggets face a battered Clippers

The Nuggets have quickly transformed into serious candidates to compete for the NBA championship. Besides having Murray and Gordon in top form, Nikola Jokic is playing at an untouchable level.

The Serbian star is dominating early in the season, putting up numbers that could easily lead him to his fourth MVP award, averaging 26.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 11.4 assists through the team’s ten games so far.

In contrast are the Clippers, who were viewed as serious title contenders before the season began. However, things have not started as expected. Due to poor results and injuries, they are currently struggling at 3-7 and desperately need a win to stop falling in the standings.

For tonight’s contest, the Clippers will be without star Kawhi Leonard (right ankle sprain) and also Bradley Beal, who only played six games and will miss the rest of the lengthy season due to a fractured hip, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.