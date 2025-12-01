Trending topics:
Are Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis playing today, December 1, for Nuggets vs Mavericks?

The Denver Nuggets face the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA regular season in a matchup that promises high-level play from both sides, especially with their star talent on display. And with that, one key question emerges: will Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis play?

By Emilio Abad

Nikola Jokic of Denver Nuggets and Anthony Davis of Dallas Mavericks.
The Denver Nuggets face Dallas Mavericks today, December 1, in a matchup that promises a high level of play during the NBA regular season. Still, the game could look even better if not for injuries and key rotation absences. With that in mind, one major question emerges: will Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis play?

Both stars appear on the injury report with minor setbacks, but early expectations suggest they could suit up — though final confirmation will only come during pregame warmups. Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic is listed as probable with a left wrist sprain. The Nuggets star has played through similar discomfort in the past, and unless he suffers a late setback, he is expected to be available.

For Dallas, Anthony Davis (left calf injury management) is also listed as probable. The veteran big has been closely monitored throughout the NBA season, yet signs point toward him being active tonight, pending the team’s final medical review.

Seeing both players on the court would undoubtedly elevate the spectacle, especially considering the battle that could develop in the paint — a clash of giants defined by strength, intelligence, skill, and elite versatility on both sides.

Nikola Jokic shouting

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball.

Jokic’s dominant numbers

Jokic enters the matchup averaging 28.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 10.9 assists, keeping himself firmly in the MVP conversation yet again. His duel with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the league’s top individual honor could resurface throughout the season, and even stars such as LeBron James already recognize Jokic as the most dominant player in the league.

Davis’ return not as positive

Davis returned from a 14-game absence due to a calf injury on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, but he sat out the second night of the back-to-back for the Mavericks against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

In his return vs the Lakers, Davis played just under 29 minutes, scoring 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting while adding five rebounds, five assists and three blocks. The star forward has only appeared in six games this season, averaging 19.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 52.9 percent from the field.

Emilio Abad
