Are Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray playing today, December 3, for Nuggets vs Pacers?

The Denver Nuggets (14-6) are visiting the Indiana Pacers (4-17) tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for regular season NBA action. The main uncertainty for the visiting teams is the availability of star players Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Nuggets have listed Nikola Jokic as probable (left wrist sprain) and Jamal Murray as questionable (right ankle sprain) for tonight’s contest in Indiana.

A positive signal for Denver fans is that both players were also included on the injury report for the previous contest against the Mavericks, where they ultimately played significant minutes.

Up to this point, Jokic has not missed any games this season and remains the undisputed leader of the Nuggets. The Serbian is averaging 29 points on 62.1% shooting from the field and 43.8% from deep, and he leads the league with 12.8 rebounds and 11.1 assists per game.

Nikola Jokic during an NBA game with the Nuggets. (Getty Images)

On Murray’s side, he has only missed one game this season and is a vital piece of David Adelman’s team. The Canadian guard is averaging a career-high 23.3 points along with 6.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals across 19 games, while he is shooting 48.3% from the floor and 41.5% from deep.

Complete injury report for both teams

The Nuggets hope to have both stars in the lineup as they are dealing with several injuries: Christian Braun (left ankle sprain), Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain), and Julian Strawther (lower back injury management) are all ruled out for the game against the Pacers.

However, the Pacers are dealing with more serious roster depletion. They still cannot count on star Tyrese Haliburton, who is recovering from his Achilles tendon injury.

Pacers players ruled out for tonight include: Quenton Jackson (right hamstring strain), Kam Jones (lower back), Aaron Nesmith (left knee sprain), and Obi Toppin (right foot). Additionally, Johnny Furphy (left ankle sprain) is listed as questionable.