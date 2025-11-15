Trending topics:
nba

Is Nikola Jokic playing today, November 15, for Nuggets vs Timberwolves?

The Denver Nuggets are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in regular season NBA action, and many are questioning whether star big man Nikola Jokic will be available for this contest.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets (9-2) are visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-4) tonight at the Target Center for regular season NBA action. The main uncertainty surrounding the visiting team is whether three-time MVP Nikola Jokic will be available to play.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Nuggets have listed Nikola Jokic as questionable (left wrist sprain) for tonight’s matchup in Minnesota.

The Serbian is currently having an incredible campaign, worthy of contention for a fourth MVP award, even though the season is still young. Jokic has not missed any games for the Nuggets so far, averaging 28.8 points, 13.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, and 1.8 steals, while shooting 41.7% from the three-point line.

In the latest 130-116 victory over the Clippers, Jokic once again piloted the Nuggets to a win, dominating at the Intuit Dome with 55 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists. However, the Serbian star appeared to have injured his wrist in that victory and could miss his first game of the season tonight.

Nuggets dealing with key injuries

The Nuggets arrive with some important absences for the game against the Timberwolves, making Jokic’s presence even more vital for the team.

Nuggets’ star Nikola Jokic clarifies his position following four consecutive triple-doubles

Head coach David Adelman will be without Cameron Johnson (right biceps strain) for this matchup, after he left the game against the Clippers having played only eight minutes. Additionally, Christian Braun (left ankle sprain) will also be unavailable and will be abscent for some games as he will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

