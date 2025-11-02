Warriors’ Stephen Curry makes a major statement on team performance after loss to Pacers

The Golden State Warriors suffered a tough setback on the road, dropping a 114-109 decision to the previously winless Indiana Pacers during the NBA season. The defeat capped a brutal 0-2 road trip that also included a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, who were missing Giannis Antetokounmpo, leaving the Warriors searching for answers after two disappointing performances. Stephen Curry commented on these two bad games.

Curry called for accountability following the back-to-back losses, admitting the team’s effort and execution were not up to standard. The four-time NBA champion stressed the need for the group to “look in the mirror” and make quick adjustments.

“This is one of those games where you look in the mirror,” Curry said after the loss. “There are parts of the game that made it hard on all of us with disorganization, bad possessions, or a lack of energy. Just one of those rough nights where we have to play better.”

The Warriors’ energy flagged late in both contests. Against the Pacers, they were outscored 32-21 in the fourth quarter, and Curry himself had a rough outing, finishing 8-for-23 from the field with five turnovers and a -21 plus-minus in 29 minutes.

“These are two games we really should have won, games that we wanted to show for our start,” Curry said. “Hopefully it lights a fire under all of us to get back on the horse, figure out how to win a tough stretch coming up, and show we are a very capable team.”

The hard blow for the Warriors

Curry finished with 24 points (8-23 FG), two assists, and one steal against the Pacers, who were 0-5 entering the matchup. While Curry noted the record is misleading, Indiana was missing Tyrese Haliburton, Obi Toppin, T.J. McConnell, and Andrew Nembhard. No matter how you slice it, the Warriors should not have lost that game—or the one against the Bucks without Antetokounmpo.

A frustrating night for Curry

Curry singled out the start of the third quarter as the most frustrating part of his night. He scored zero points on 0-3 shooting during the period and recorded two of his five turnovers.

“I just didn’t get anything going during those six minutes,” Curry said. “When you’re in that position, empty minutes give the opposing team life. The NBA is full of talent, and you can’t let it become a shot-here, shot-there type of game, especially on the road. That first stretch of the third quarter hurt us.”

“The group that came in to finish the third and start the fourth was dominant,” Curry continued. “That fed into the final six minutes. I have to be better—more decisive, more aggressive—not just shooting, but playmaking and organizing everyone on the floor.”