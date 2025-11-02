Anthony Edwards injury update: Timberwolves receive tentative return date for their star

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a tough 122-105 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, an NBA game that highlighted the gap in talent between the two rosters. Anthony Edwards was absent, and his return is highly anticipated.

Like many NBA teams early in the season, the Timberwolves have been dealing with numerous injuries. The most concerning was Edwards’ right hamstring strain, which occurred just three minutes into Minnesota’s 114-110 win over the Indiana Pacers on October 27.

Since that game, the Timberwolves have gone 1-2, including the loss to the Hornets, though there may be encouraging news regarding Anthony Edwards’ return.

“He will get re-evaluated tomorrow, but likely still a week away or so,” The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski wrote on X in response to a fan query. While nothing is official, a week-long recovery appears to be the current expectation for the Timberwolves, though the timeline could extend if complications arise.

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Edwards’ strong start to the season

Edwards had dominantly begun the season, scoring 41 and 31 points in consecutive games and demonstrating exceptional shooting efficiency. Initial reports labeled his issue as minor hamstring tightness before team tests confirmed a strain in his right hamstring. Across three games this season, Edwards is averaging 25.7 points, four rebounds, and two assists, with a field goal percentage exceeding 60%.

Stepping up in Edwards’ absence

In his absence, 38-year-old Mike Conley has assumed a starting role, while Donte DiVincenzo, Bones Hyland, Rob Dillingham, and Terrence Shannon Jr. have seen increased minutes on the floor.

However, Edwards’ impact extends beyond scoring in the NBA. He is the team’s leader on and off the court and remains the Timberwolves’ primary playmaker and offensive engine.