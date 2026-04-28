Steve Kerr reportedly will make a decision this week about his future with the Warriors

The NBA season for the Golden State Warriors was filled with ups and downs and bad luck with injuries, something that clearly affected the plan head coach Steve Kerr had in mind. Since that disappointing Play-In loss against the Phoenix Suns, rumors have grown about a potential departure, and the decision appears set to be made this week.

According to Brett Siegel, the Warriors and Kerr will begin conversations this week, “With internal meetings already commencing over the weekend, Kerr and the organization are expected to come to terms on what is next this week. By the start of May, there should be a clear answer as to whether Kerr will be the head coach of the Warriors entering the 2026-27 season.”

However, neither Golden State’s front office nor Kerr has made a final decision yet, but it has been made clear that a direction for the franchise will be presented when Dunleavy, the scouts, and others travel to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago during the second week of May.

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Kerr wants to set conditions

In the same report, Siegel revealed that Kerr will inform the Warriors of what he wants to remain the team’s head coach; negotiations could become complicated. Everything depends on what the Warriors’ plans are.

Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors.

Kerr does not want to leave Curry and Green high and dry. For years, the ideology surrounding the Golden State has been that all three members of this championship era would see things through together. Specifically, Kerr and Curry would retire together.

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But the timeline for Green’s eventual retirement appears to be ahead of Curry’s, and Kerr’s immediate future will be decided in a matter of days. It is worth noting that Green and Curry are still under contract with the Warriors for at least one more season.

Over the last twelve years, Kerr and the franchise have experienced nearly everything together in the NBA. It feels somewhat unusual that there is so little clarity about the future of their partnership, but it is not uncommon for those in charge of a team with a veteran roster to reevaluate the direction of the franchise after a 37-45 season.