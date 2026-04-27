Lakers’ JJ Redick voices frustration over lack of explanation for player ejections against Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers missed an opportunity to advance to the Western Conference semifinals, suffering a loss to the Houston Rockets. However, the spotlight in Game 4 shifted to controversial officiating decisions, with JJ Redick expressing frustration over the lack of explanations for player ejections.

“I didn’t receive a satisfactory explanation on Adou,” Redick told the media. “I think James [Williams] owed me that. After reviewing the clip, it’s still unclear to me. Regarding DA, he’s got such a kind nature. That wasn’t dirty or intentional…I don’t believe DA would ever act maliciously.”

Adou Thiero and Deandre Ayton were both ejected by James Williams, the lead official in the Lakers vs. Rockets Game 4. LeBron James also weighed in, delivering a strong reaction to the events of Sunday night.

Advertisement

The Lakers must now regroup and be decisive in Game 5, as they are just one win away from securing a spot in the Western Conference semifinals. Meanwhile, the Rockets view this as an opportunity to stage a comeback and win the series dramatically.

Ayton’s comments on his ejection

Explaining the incident with Alperen Sengun, Deandre Ayton addressed his ejection when speaking to the media:

Advertisement

“We’re both sweaty guys. I just slipped off his shoulder… I know it looked questionable on camera, but I’m not a dirty player,“ Ayton clarified about the situation, which appeared questionable in the replay.

Redick on Game 4’s challenges

In addition to discussing the controversial ejections, Redick commented on the Lakers’ performance against the Rockets. “The Rockets have had a top-10 defense all season. Without our two leading scorers, it’s obviously difficult to generate offense,” Redick noted about Sunday’s performance.

As anticipation builds over Austin Reaves’ potential return for Game 5, as he enters the final phase of recovery, the Lakers have a few days to prepare for the crucial matchup.

Advertisement