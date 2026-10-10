Are LeBron James, Joel Embiid playing today, Oct. 10, for 76ers vs Celtics in 2026 NBA Preseason?

The Philadelphia 76ers are gearing up for another preseason matchup against the Boston Celtics, with all eyes on a high-profile showdown between Joel Embiid and LeBron James.

With a matchup against the rival Boston Celtics next on the schedule, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to bounce back following a midweek preseason loss to the Brooklyn Nets. All eyes tonight will be on LeBron James and Joel Embiid, both of whom have already made their preseason debuts for Philadelphia.

Both James and Embiid are expected to suit up tonight against Boston. After sharing the floor during a brief stretch against Brooklyn, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse is expected to give the duo more extended run against the Celtics.

With any off-season trade rumors surrounding James and Embiid firmly put to rest, the Sixers are focused on building chemistry between their two centerpiece stars as they eye a deep postseason run in the upcoming campaign.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Celtics are taking a cautious approach with Jayson Tatum and Paul George for tonight’s contest. Both stars sat out Boston’s preseason opener as they continue to recover from off-season injuries.

Projected lineup for the Sixers

While Embiid and James remain the engine of the offense, guard Tyrese Maxey provides crucial scoring and playmaking support as Philadelphia looks to capture a victory tonight.

Advertisement

Here is Philadelphia’s projected starting five:

Point Guard: Tyrese Maxey

Shooting Guard: V.J. Edgecombe

Small Forward: Paul George

Power Forward: LeBron James

Center: Joel Embiid

With their key pieces expected on the floor tonight against the Celtics, the Sixers are using these final tune-ups to gear up for a high-profile regular-season opener against the reigning NBA champion New York Knicks.

Key takeaways

LeBron James and Joel Embiid are expected to receive extended playing time against Boston.

are expected to receive extended playing time against Boston. The Celtics are taking a cautious approach with Jayson Tatum and Paul George .

. Philadelphia’s projected starting unit includes Tyrese Maxey, V.J. Edgecombe, Paul George, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid.