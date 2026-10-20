Are LeBron James, Joel Embiid playing today for 76ers vs NY Knicks in 2026-27 NBA Opening Night?

Joel Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers, who have added LeBron James to their roster, kick off their 2026–27 season on the road against the New York Knicks.

The 2026–27 NBA season will have a star-studded Opening Night as the New York Knicks host the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. Both LeBron James and Joel Embiid are expected to start for the visiting team in this season opener.

If there’s one team that made some very intriguing moves to strengthen its roster this season, it’s the Sixers. Following the arrival of James, the franchise made a massive effort to bring in Jaylen Brown, one of the Boston Celtics’ biggest stars in recent years.

Taking on the reigning champions at one of the most iconic arenas in the league could be an interesting litmus test for Philadelphia. Will the Sixers finally be able to achieve their goal of reaching the NBA Finals?

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James is chasing another championship

At 41 years old, LeBron James isn’t done writing history just yet—now rocking a Sixers jersey in Philly, King James is officially on the hunt for ring number five. Having already stacked four NBA championships across three different franchises—two with the Miami Heat (2012, 2013), one iconic homecoming title with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2016), and another banner with the Los Angeles Lakers (2020)—he’s looking to bring that ultimate championship aura to the City of Brotherly Love.

LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia’s first challenges

Looking past their opener against the Knicks, the 76ers’ next four games kick off with a three-game home stand at Xfinity Mobile Arena: taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 22, hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on October 24, and facing the Detroit Pistons on October 25. Afterwards, they head on the road to battle the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 28.

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Key takeaways