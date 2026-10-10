Are Paul George, Jayson Tatum playing today, Oct. 10, for Celtics vs 76ers in 2026 NBA Preseason?

The Boston Celtics are set for their third preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers, with both Jayson Tatum and Paul George expected to suit up.

Few teams have generated as much preseason buzz as the Philadelphia 76ers, who feature a star-studded group led by LeBron James and Joel Embiid, the latter having recently cleared the air regarding a reported exchange. Philadelphia returns to action tonight in an exhibition matchup against the Boston Celtics, with fans eager to see the marquee duel between Paul George and Jayson Tatum.

However, both George and Tatum are expected to sit out tonight’s contest as they continue recovering from offseason ailments. Meanwhile, the defending champion Celtics are aiming to re-establish their dominant form following a summer of minor roster adjustments.

With George revealing a key injury update a couple of weeks ago, Boston remains focused on executing the fast-paced, floor-spacing style that propelled them to the 2024 NBA title.

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On the other hand, the Sixers are eager to see how its updated core gels. Dynamic guard Tyrese Maxey is expected to log minutes alongside Embiid, with rookie lottery pick VJ Edgecombe also projected to feature prominently in tonight’s rotation.

Green runs so deep ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Pzdi2p2Jgz — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 9, 2026

Projected lineups today for Celtics

With Tatum resting, the Celtics will turn to their reliable backcourt and depth to set the tone, leaning heavily on key playmakers like Derrick White and Payton Pritchard to lead the starting unit.

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Here is Boston’s projected starting five for tonight’s game against the Sixers:

PG Derrick White

SG Payton Pritchard

SF Baylor Scheierman

PF Sam Hauser

C Neemias Queta

Tonight’s matchup offers an early barometer for both Eastern Conference contenders as they gear up for what promises to be a high-stakes 2024–25 regular season.

Key takeaways

Paul George and Jayson Tatum are expected to sit out tonight’s preseason match.

are expected to sit out tonight’s preseason match. Boston’s projected starting five includes Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Baylor Scheierman, Sam Hauser, and Neemias Queta.

includes Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Baylor Scheierman, Sam Hauser, and Neemias Queta. Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe are projected to feature in Philadelphia’s rotation tonight.