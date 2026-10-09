LeBron James breaks down ‘different’ feeling after making Sixers debut

As the 76ers test out lineups for the 2026-27 season, LeBron James reflected on his Philadelphia preseason debut.

A new chapter in LeBron James‘ legendary career is underway with the Philadelphia 76ers. Ahead of their 2026-27 NBA season opener against the New York Knicks, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar made his Sixers debut and offered some candid thoughts on adapting to his new home.

“Every day is getting better. I’m gonna have some days where days will be better than others,” James said following a preseason loss to the Brooklyn Nets. “Getting to the facility, being around these guys, it definitely helps. We’ve got good energy, good spirit. Obviously, the game of basketball brings a sense of togetherness and fun. It’s fun to go to work… being around these guys in the locker room, on plane rides, and at practice definitely helps.”

While adjusting to his new surroundings in Philadelphia, James remains acutely aware of the sky-high expectations surrounding a revamped roster that added Jaylen Brown alongside established cornerstone Tyrese Maxey, blue-chip rookie VJ Edgecombe, and former MVP Joel Embiid.

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The high-profile transition hasn’t been without narrative noise, as James has already faced scrutiny regarding his chemistry with Embiid, a relationship the big man recently addressed in response to reports of a tense exchange during their 2024 Olympic run with Team USA.

Bron ➡️ Joel ➡️ JB pic.twitter.com/YXqZ8dh6gf — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 8, 2026

Edgecombe weighs in on LeBron’s impact

The gap in experience between Edgecombe and James is vast: Edgecombe is embarking on his NBA journey, while James approaches the twilight of an iconic career. Still, the rookie expressed immense admiration for his veteran teammate’s selfless approach.

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“He already got the record, he don’t care to score no more,” Edgecombe told reporters, praising James’ playmaking role following the preseason matchup against Brooklyn.

As the regular season approaches, the 76ers must navigate the immense spotlight that accompanies championship-or-bust expectations. With a star-studded core of Embiid, James, Maxey, Brown, and Edgecombe, Philadelphia boasts a roster capable of contending for an NBA title, and all eyes will be on how quickly the pieces click into place.

Key takeaways

LeBron James expressed candid thoughts on adapting to his new home with Philadelphia.

expressed candid thoughts on adapting to his new home with Philadelphia. Jaylen Brown was added alongside Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Joel Embiid.

was added alongside Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Joel Embiid. Rookie VJ Edgecombe praised James’ selfless playmaking role following a preseason loss.

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