Sixers’ Joel Embiid sets record straight on reported exchange with LeBron James

The Philadelphia 76ers have featured LeBron James and Joel Embiid together through their first few games, fueling a wave of speculation across the league.

When managing a roster packed with marquee talent, chemistry and egos immediately become critical factors. Around the Philadelphia 76ers, speculation has been swirling regarding LeBron James and his dynamic with Joel Embiid as the regular season approaches.

Following a preseason matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, Embiid directly addressed reports detailing friction between himself and James. “I don’t know where that came from. It never happened. … One, it’s not true. And then again it’s like, ‘Why me?’ But I guess I’m Joel Embiid, I’ve been in this situation,” Embiid told reporters.

The rumors stem from reports claiming the former Los Angeles Lakers star called out Embiid for arriving late to practice, a story that surfaced shortly before the Nets game.

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Since signing with Philadelphia, James’ future has been a central talking point across the league, with fans and analysts treating year 23 as a potential “Last Dance.” That spotlight naturally breeds locker room intrigue, especially when paired with an MVP-caliber teammate like Embiid.

LeBron logs first stats in Sixers uniform

In 18 minutes of preseason action, James looked intent on finding his groove as he adjusts to a new system alongside Embiid and Jaylen Brown. However, the comments regarding his performance were not negative.

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He finished with 10 points, four rebounds, and five assists against Brooklyn. Notably, James didn’t attempt a single three-pointer, doing most of his damage at the charity stripe with an 8-for-8 performance.

Philadelphia enters the season as a legitimate championship contender. With a core featuring James, Embiid, Brown, Tyrese Maxey, and rookie VJ Edgecombe, the Sixers boast an enviable blend of veteran leadership, elite depth, and high-upside youth.

Key takeaways

Joel Embiid denied reports of friction between himself and LeBron James.

denied reports of friction between himself and LeBron James. Reports claimed James called out Embiid for arriving late to practice .

. James finished with 10 points, four rebounds, and five assists against Brooklyn.

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