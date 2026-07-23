Spain vs Argentina Finalissima after World Cup final faces obstacle to be held in 2026

The Finalissima, which remains a possibility between Spain and Argentina in 2026 after the World Cup, faces an obstacle ahead.

Spain and Argentina faced off in the 2026 World Cup, where Luis de la Fuente’s squad emerged victorious 1-0 in extra time. It was a highly anticipated final that was pending after the Finalissima between the European champion and the Americas champion could never be finalized. However, rumors have emerged that they could face each other for the Finalissima in 2026.

This potential matchup encounters an obstacle that could rule out the option of playing it, specifically regarding the calendar for both sides. It appears impossible for the Finalissima to unfold in 2026, given that Spain already have their international windows booked.

Specifically, between September, October, and November, Spain will face England, Croatia, and Czechia in the Nations League. However, as it is a UEFA competition, the governing body could adjust the fixture list for the Iberian side to find an open slot and allow fans to see Argentina in another title matchup.

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The tentative date to play the Finalissima in 2026

Because contracts were signed and a multi-million dollar commercial agreement with Qatar—which holds the broadcast rights to the match—remains on standby, UEFA and CONMEBOL are seeking alternatives to finally host the clash between the reigning Copa America champion and the current Euro winner, thereby distributing the funds that were initially established.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina reacts.

ESPN reported that the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain—serving as a rematch of the 2026 World Cup final that took place this past Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey—would be played before the end of the year, approximately in November, at the originally scheduled venue (Lusail Stadium in Doha).

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According to the cited outlet, both CONMEBOL, led by Alejandro Dominguez, and UEFA, headed by Aleksander Ceferin, remain in talks to revive the postponed match and, if possible, play it this year—either during the FIFA window running from September 21 to October 6, or the one starting November 9 and closing November 17.

Argentina’s reserved dates

Following the 2026 World Cup final in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, Argentina will return to action during the FIFA window between September 21 and October 6. During that period, the national side can play up to four matches, the details of which have yet to be defined.