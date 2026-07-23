Jonathan Kuminga reportedly receiving ongoing interest from Lakers to team up with Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly remain interested and in contact with Jonathan Kuminga to pair him with Luka Doncic for the upcoming NBA season.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the teams to watch this offseason, driven both by the additions they have made and the likely non-return of LeBron James, even if an NBA insider believes LA is the best landing spot. In their effort to upgrade and add depth to their roster around Luka Doncic, the Lakers reportedly remain interested in Jonathan Kuminga for the upcoming NBA season.

According to ESPN‘s Anthony Slater, Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka continues to contact Kuminga’s representatives, despite the two sides failing to reach an agreement.

“I can tell you that they keep calling Jonathan Kuminga,” Slater said on ESPN‘s NBA Today. “Obviously, they have not made a lucrative enough offer for Kuminga to jump. But part of their pitch has been, ‘Hey, you can come start here potentially.'”

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What is holding back negotiations

The main obstacle preventing negotiations from advancing is the Lakers‘ proposal to Kuminga. Kuminga has a history with the Warriors of being ambitious and seeking higher financial compensation for his play, and Los Angeles has yet to offer a deal that catches his attention.

Jonathan Kuminga reacts during an Atlanta Hawks game.

The Lakers have previously been described as Kuminga‘s most aggressive suitor and a strong potential fit or role player alongside Doncic, but their offer has not been substantial enough to convince the 23-year-old forward to commit. Los Angeles reportedly discussed a two-year contract worth approximately $20 million.

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The Lakers still looking for more

Slater believes the continued pursuit shows that Los Angeles does not consider its offseason work complete. “And that says two things to me,” Slater explained. “Number one, it says the Lakers still don’t want to be done making moves, right? And they believe they’re a little weak at the wing position.”

The Lakers have already added Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams to strengthen their perimeter rotation, but Slater suggested that the organization still wants a more dynamic option at the position. “I think Thybulle will help. I think Ziaire Williams will help,” Slater said. “But they could use some more juice on the wing.”

Kuminga would provide athleticism, size, and downhill scoring alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. The former No. 7 overall pick averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists across 36 appearances for the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks last season.